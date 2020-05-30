Trencher Alert

What you are seeing tonight is treasonous black communist agitators trying to hijack the power of the American nationals.

Everybody, keep this in mind. The masses out here know what the fight is for and we will wipe these communists out just as a course of action.

They do not want to be free of pigment identity. They are looking to gain leverage for the communist cause they have been fighting for all their lives.

They will fail.

The Bill of Rights is the Republic, death to every communist, the free individual sovereigns of every pigment of skin will win freedom for all, not an advantage for a few traitors.