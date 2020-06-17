I apologize for my absence. It has been necessary and I still have a lot of work I have to get done.
Via the contacts I have made in the last week I have found out that the mentally ill homeless from the cities are being shipped in to our peaceful rural areas. I have security I have to install at my brother’s property as other members of my family are fortifying the house with steal bolted doors.
We may be reaching the point where we the people of whom this is our home are going to have to occupy the town and possibly the county in order to secure the safety of our children.
I’m exhausted beyond exhaustion but the work has to be done.
I will be back up on the air as soon as I can and I do have some stories to tell as to what these criminal mother f-kers are doing in their attempt to molest and harass the people of the rural areas. We will not let it stand.
The Bill of Rights is the Republic, death to the international corporate mafia, this shit is going to come to an end.
2 thoughts on “Trencher Alert”
no one said it’d be easy. a fight worth fighting ain’t supposed to be. even though you are by yourself in this fight.. you are not alone. it is coming for all of us and we just have to do what we have to do and do as much as we can for those we can’t be there for. i hate it about your brother. if he’s anything like you then we lost another we couldn’t afford to lose at this critical time.
Hi Henry & Laura,
My sincere condolences on the loss of your brother.
I do not know how close you two may have been, so it is impossible for me to gauge your sense of loss at this time, but it seems to me you feel his absence deeply,… such is the love for a brother!
I wish I was closer to come help you at a time like this, but we have almost an entire country between us and it would be most difficult to make such a trip at this time.
I understand your need to make the kind of preparations you mention above, as it is clear beyond clear at this time, these international communists truly are going “all-in”, and there is only one outcome to their perversions of God, Country and Law,…. and we will fight, and we will win, but it is sure to be a “messy” process to confront, and exterminate these traitors and psychopaths.
My heart felt sorrow for you and your family Henry, and if there is something you think I can do to help,… just let me know.
Jeff: Take care,.. I wish I would have had the chance to meet you, but perhaps, if your able to, you can help Henry, me, and all the other freedom loving Americans in some way from Heaven, Valhalla, Elysium or whatever your partying and rocking out now!
Best wishes in your efforts Henry – JD,… your “other, other” brother.