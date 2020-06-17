Trencher Alert

I apologize for my absence. It has been necessary and I still have a lot of work I have to get done.

Via the contacts I have made in the last week I have found out that the mentally ill homeless from the cities are being shipped in to our peaceful rural areas. I have security I have to install at my brother’s property as other members of my family are fortifying the house with steal bolted doors.

We may be reaching the point where we the people of whom this is our home are going to have to occupy the town and possibly the county in order to secure the safety of our children.

I’m exhausted beyond exhaustion but the work has to be done.

I will be back up on the air as soon as I can and I do have some stories to tell as to what these criminal mother f-kers are doing in their attempt to molest and harass the people of the rural areas. We will not let it stand.

The Bill of Rights is the Republic, death to the international corporate mafia, this shit is going to come to an end.