Trencher Alert

We will be out of wi-fi range for the next few days. There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches.

The articles being posted will be sporadic at best.  Please feel free to leave articles you want posted for discussion in the comment section below.

8 thoughts on “Trencher Alert

    1. And 100% made in the USA too. How embarrassing as well as pathetic. Which Americans are using this “scam to tyrannize the planet” to profit?

