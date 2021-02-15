Trencher Alert

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today as the internet is still out.

I have talked to a technician I know and it seems the only people who have Centurylink internet in this town are the businesses and the Californians who have gotten the new upgrade. So I guess we are going to have to get the new upgrade, which is exactly how they got rid of the old dial-up, but hey, it will be fiber optics. Just think how much more spyware they can add.

Anyway we are working the problem as fast as possible and our Verizon has already slowed down from this morning and we can’t get a human being on the phone, but from what is understood, the Centurylink outage is clear across the country.

I guess just for the people who haven’t upgraded. This is how they will try to force 5G on us. I guess it stops when we stop it.

We should be able to be up tomorrow, but I can’t guarantee it, because who in the f-k can guarantee anything in this world any more.

Thank you for your patience. We will keep everyone updated as best as we are able.