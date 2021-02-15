There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today as the internet is still out.
I have talked to a technician I know and it seems the only people who have Centurylink internet in this town are the businesses and the Californians who have gotten the new upgrade. So I guess we are going to have to get the new upgrade, which is exactly how they got rid of the old dial-up, but hey, it will be fiber optics. Just think how much more spyware they can add.
Anyway we are working the problem as fast as possible and our Verizon has already slowed down from this morning and we can’t get a human being on the phone, but from what is understood, the Centurylink outage is clear across the country.
I guess just for the people who haven’t upgraded. This is how they will try to force 5G on us. I guess it stops when we stop it.
We should be able to be up tomorrow, but I can’t guarantee it, because who in the f-k can guarantee anything in this world any more.
Thank you for your patience. We will keep everyone updated as best as we are able.
5 thoughts on “Trencher Alert”
May it all be up and running soon.
Talk about a power outage!! That’s what it feels like when there’s no broadcast.
.
‘I guess just for the people who haven’t upgraded. This is how they will try to force 5G on us. I guess it stops when we stop it.’ Bastards!
just keep us updated on how you’re doing best you can. I’m hearing of bad weather and power outages in Oregon. they’re fixing to shit on us from now through this evening in Alabama. yesterday it was supposed to be 36 tonight.. now it’s 12!! laugh if you like but 12 degrees and ice fuks us up down here. raining now. streets are wet. ground is soaked. we’ll be stuck for 2 days minimum. everybody take care. be aware.. this very well may be just the beginning!
Fk 5G!
I’ll have none of it, and be done with this sort of communications.
Inverted smoke signals it is.
none for me either