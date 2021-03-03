Trencher Alert

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today. The twice-the-price fiber optics, absolutely dependable, internet is out.

From what information I have been able to gather, this could be a spreading rolling outage.

I guess Microsoft’s Bill Gates in Seattle, Washington, Google’s Sundar Pichai in Silocon Valley, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in Silicon Valley, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in San Francisco, California, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Seattle, Washington, being the head of the snake, are spitting some more venom our way to help their brother and sister communists cover up Cuomo’s mass murder, the blatant across the board election fraud, and the fact that Covid19 has never existed and is a part of an operation to institute communism in the United States through fear.

When the government, or those posing as such, fear the people you have freedom. When the people fear the government, or those posing as such, you have tyranny. This shit will not stop until they fear us. Where is that good old American ingenuity and moxy in this dark hour?

We will keep you updated on the situation, but at this point, just like the occupation of the Capitol, these criminals who make up the head of the snake have isolated their operations to the point that talking isn’t going to change anything, because the only talking you can do is to one of their algorithms, which is nothing more than a circle jerk.

Defy them. Defy them. Defy them. And get your attention on that head of the snake, a handful of dirty sons of bitches who think they can punk the largest army to ever exist on this planet.