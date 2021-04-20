Trencher Alert

The article, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests, will be removed.
I picked it up for the broadcast today, having not had the time to read the comments for the past three days, because I was a little busy with my brother’s funeral service who has been dead since June. The house was packed with family and friends.
I would have taken down the article as soon as I read Norm’s comment who had already checked it out and found parts of it to be bullshit. Laura is the one who puts the articles up and she too has been a little busy the last few days and didn’t have time to fact check it.
After looking into it, I find it to be one of those parts of that campaign to get people to believe this covid shit so they will take the death shot. They put the lie of the lawsuit and then corrected it in an article declaring that covid 19 exists and was isolated in a Chinese lab. Here is the link if anybody wants to see if such a document exists: https://factcheck.afp.com/false-claim-covid-19-not-real-misattributed-us-professor in which case it has to bring in to question the $265,000 reward for a copy of that study.
Our apologies. I guess I can’t even take three days away from the site to put my brother to rest and can’t miss one comment. My f-king bad.
no Henry, it was my mix up, sorry
Forget it. I already have. 🙂
Considering I’ve seen this posted on two other alt-news sites, no problem taking it down, Henry. Seems to me that a majority of posts relating to covid all have fake “facts”, MSM or not.
HAPPY PATRIOTS DAY!
Sic semper tyrannis
#gotrope
YUP, THIS IS HOW THEY ROLL MAN…. To Henry and all the real Americans here at the trenches, I Echo Mark O’s comment above, Long Live the Patriots day and may we create many, many more new Patriot days to come!
I always try to take the day off and stay at home and do some cleaning so to speak on every April 19th, I am amazed that nothing major has happened as of yet today, since we are so close to the real fight coming, you would think these masonic SOBs and their esoteric system would have crafted something for us; like they have so many times in the past.
Well Sun hasn’t set yet I guess….!