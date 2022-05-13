There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today, we will be back up on Monday.
We will be out of Wi-Fi range until Sunday afternoon so the site will not be updated until then.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today, we will be back up on Monday.
We will be out of Wi-Fi range until Sunday afternoon so the site will not be updated until then.
3 thoughts on “Trencher Alert”
Best to you, Henry and Laura, a may the weekend give you some good moments.
.
61, wind up to 65mph so can’t do sht outside
Henry, Laura I hope you have nice weather wherever you are 🙂
https://youtu.be/667QoxxbUJ4