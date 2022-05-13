Trencher Alert

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today, we will be back up on Monday.

We will be out of Wi-Fi range until Sunday afternoon so the site will not be updated until then.

3 thoughts on “Trencher Alert

  2. 61, wind up to 65mph so can’t do sht outside
    Henry, Laura I hope you have nice weather wherever you are 🙂

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*