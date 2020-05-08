Trencher Alert: Email Hacked

Our site email: henryshivley@fromthetrenchesworldreport.com has been hacked. We are being bombarded with thousands of “Undelivered Mail Returned to Sender” notifications. None of these emails are actually going through the Trenches email and for them to return to us, there can be no benefit to the hack for the spam, meaning this is just blatant harassment.

Anyway, I cannot sort through thousands to find the legitimate emails coming to our site. Our server is working the problem but will be unable to fix it until tomorrow.

Please send all correspondence to our alternate email: henryshivley@yahoo.com

If you have sent something in the last half hour that I have not posted, please forward it to the yahoo email.