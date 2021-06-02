Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches again today.

Laura and her sisters made the final arrangements for her mom yesterday.

This morning, I received a call informing me that my sister’s son died of a heart attack last night at the age of 36. He had taken the Covid shot recently in order to keep his job, but I’m sure that had nothing to do with it. These mother f-kers have killed my family now.

My sister is in South Carolina and her son lived in Texas, so me and my siblings have a lot to work out.

I’ll be back as soon as I can.