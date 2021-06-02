There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches again today.
Laura and her sisters made the final arrangements for her mom yesterday.
This morning, I received a call informing me that my sister’s son died of a heart attack last night at the age of 36. He had taken the Covid shot recently in order to keep his job, but I’m sure that had nothing to do with it. These mother f-kers have killed my family now.
My sister is in South Carolina and her son lived in Texas, so me and my siblings have a lot to work out.
I’ll be back as soon as I can.
9 thoughts on “Trencher Alert: No broadcast today”
So sorry, Henry. The beast has come to your door. Many are with you in facing it down. Strength to you.
.
I agree, and well said, galen!
So sorry once again,Henry and Laura for your loss. This pos scum need to be eliminated.
Blessings to you and yours in these insane times.
So sorry to hear this
36 is too young
These dirty bastards
So sorry this is happening , and that it’s come to affect your immediate family
These a**holes has to be stop now sorry for the lose
Henry and Laura, my deepest condolences on yet another loss in the family. Those lethal injections are taking out people left and right. The scumbags behind them are going to pay.
Omg! I’m sorry to hear that, Henry.
I keep telling my wife to refuse to take the shot. So far she’s listened but I don’t know how long it will last. These psychotic bastards want us all vaccinated in order to live and work by their rules, one way or the other. Mark of the Beast. I, for one, have drawn the line in the sand. My body, my life. I’m not a guinea pig for these sickos.
My prayers are with you, buddy.
36 years, robbed of at least that many more
I am saddened for your sister and all your family. My hatred for these evil beings never wanes.
My neighbor of 18 years just lost his mom 68 years old Blood clot to the brain!!! My wifes customer 90 years old just passed away after her second shot 2 heart attacks and a stroke!!!