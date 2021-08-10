Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today.  It is Laura’s birthday.

Our children surprised us.  They are all here with our grandchildren.  I guess 60 is a benchmark when one should be surrounded by those that love them.

Be back up tomorrow.

6 thoughts on "Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

  5. Happy Birthday Laura!! And a big “THANK YOU” for all you do behind the scenes to keep The Trenches up and running – a great gift to all who want to live free.

    .

    

