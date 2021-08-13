Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

Once again, our more expensive better internet is out. They are saying it will not be turned back on until 6:30pm, hence we lose another broadcast of The Word From the Trenches.

There was something I truly wanted to bring up today. As anyone not living under a rock knows, the Taliban has all but recaptured all of Afghanistan and we have left them with arms and ammunition for 30,000 troops just like we did in Iraq and then Al-Qaida can step in.

The Zion empire occupies one third of Syria’s sovereign country under imperialism, taking the third of that country that holds its most precious resources. The equipment left behind in Afghanistan can be used to kill our people fighting for the international corporate mafia to gain those resources for Israel.

Biden the Buffoon threatened the American nationals to drop three nuclear bombs on us if we dared to enforce our law. I know this shows how scared they are of us and three nuclear bombs would be just about enough to cause an uprising across the board that they know they cannot win.

And then we can look at the trillions spent in unlawfully occupying Afghanistan for twenty years and think how much better we could have been off had that money not been deliberately wasted for absolutely nothing, other than to rearm another faction of the never ending war on isms.

There was never any intent other than opium production for us to be involved in Afghanistan in any way and note the international corporate mafia has never threatened three nuclear bombs to be dropped on anyone else in the world other than American nationals.

Realize that without this scam and without the unlawful invasion across our southern border, every American national could have a home and maybe even a little happiness in our lives. These fascist communist imperialists have got to be destroyed… and soon, and we absolutely do have the ability to destroy them and do so within the bounds of our written ratified law, being completely righteous in our cause.

These disgusting soulless f-kers are not just going to stop being disgusting soulless f-kers. We either enforce our law or kneel down by the ditch. And I tell you again, it is past time that we take our country back.

Everyone is playing this thing in Afghanistan like a whoopsie daisy. The fact is they carried it out exactly as planned. And once again, we have bought by the sweat of our brows the necessities for the Zionist industrial war complex to continue to destroy the peoples of the world for the greater glory of the Zion empire.

How f-king stupid do they… no, I’m not going to say it, you already know the rest.

The Bill of Rights rules supreme if the people have the balls and spine to enforce it. And for those who shirk this absolute sacred duty, may you all end up in hell with your backs broke. Death to the Zionist international corporate mafia, the true American nationals will defeat your f-king asses in the end and exact such a retribution for your crimes as to exterminate you from this f-king earth.

See you on Monday if the internet is back up, and that is the best I can do under the circumstances.