Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

Once again, our more expensive better internet is out. They are saying it will not be turned back on until 6:30pm, hence we lose another broadcast of The Word From the Trenches.
There was something I truly wanted to bring up today. As anyone not living under a rock knows, the Taliban has all but recaptured all of Afghanistan and we have left them with arms and ammunition for 30,000 troops just like we did in Iraq and then Al-Qaida can step in.
The Zion empire occupies one third of Syria’s sovereign country under imperialism, taking the third of that country that holds its most precious resources. The equipment left behind in Afghanistan can be used to kill our people fighting for the international corporate mafia to gain those resources for Israel.
Biden the Buffoon threatened the American nationals to drop three nuclear bombs on us if we dared to enforce our law. I know this shows how scared they are of us and three nuclear bombs would be just about enough to cause an uprising across the board that they know they cannot win.
And then we can look at the trillions spent in unlawfully occupying Afghanistan for twenty years and think how much better we could have been off had that money not been deliberately wasted for absolutely nothing, other than to rearm another faction of the never ending war on isms.
There was never any intent other than opium production for us to be involved in Afghanistan in any way and note the international corporate mafia has never threatened three nuclear bombs to be dropped on anyone else in the world other than American nationals.
Realize that without this scam and without the unlawful invasion across our southern border, every American national could have a home and maybe even a little happiness in our lives. These fascist communist imperialists have got to be destroyed… and soon, and we absolutely do have the ability to destroy them and do so within the bounds of our written ratified law, being completely righteous in our cause.
These disgusting soulless f-kers are not just going to stop being disgusting soulless f-kers. We either enforce our law or kneel down by the ditch. And I tell you again, it is past time that we take our country back.
Everyone is playing this thing in Afghanistan like a whoopsie daisy. The fact is they carried it out exactly as planned. And once again, we have bought by the sweat of our brows the necessities for the Zionist industrial war complex to continue to destroy the peoples of the world for the greater glory of the Zion empire.
How f-king stupid do they… no, I’m not going to say it, you already know the rest.
The Bill of Rights rules supreme if the people have the balls and spine to enforce it. And for those who shirk this absolute sacred duty, may you all end up in hell with your backs broke. Death to the Zionist international corporate mafia, the true American nationals will defeat your f-king asses in the end and exact such a retribution for your crimes as to exterminate you from this f-king earth.
See you on Monday if the internet is back up, and that is the best I can do under the circumstances.
4 thoughts on “Trencher Alert: No broadcast today”
my bet is they are bringing in Taliban
Henry,
Thank you for taking the time to update on your subject matter for today I for one greatly appreciate it as I look forward to your daily broadcast. I understand the whole Internet thing because it happens here as well. Hoping you’ll be back up on Monday, and in the meanwhile hope you and Laura have a wonderful weekend as best you can with all that’s going on in Oregon with the fires and such.
I give it a week and the war machine will find cause to reenter Afghanistan.
So far I’m not seeing anyone enforce the mask mandate. I know so few people who are willing to mask up.
Hope you’re up and running soon, Henry. Yeah, so many holes in the Taliban report. Like the biggest military in the world is held at bay by a 3rd world regime. Yep, they are still classified 3rd world. Seems this was dropped on us as a Friday the 13th surprise. It all looks like one more attempt to sink our struggling Republic and have our people think we’re weak. But as you so often say, so many are seeing behind the scheme, even as we see the practice of war drills with Israel. They aren’t even hiding that teaming up anymore. And we have war, war, and more war, in the middle of summer when we should be eating peaches and cooling ourselves in streams. Damn those who kill, and also those who smash joy. And long live The Republic!! Even if it never was fully realized as a Republic, that intention was put in place. Can’t wait for the day it’s a reality.
