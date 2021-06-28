There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches for the next few days.
We are heading up into the mountains away from the heat.
2 thoughts on “Trencher Alert: No broadcast”
Dang it, Henry…you folks are suffering in the heat at around the 40th parallel (or close enough) while we here in usually drought- and heat-stricken far west Texas (30th parallel) are enjoying lots of rain and temps in the 60s! (or lower 70s). Storms from off the Baja Peninsula… Praying for rain for all you on the west coast…heard it was almost 120 degrees in Portland, 110 in Seattle…. Blessings in the mountains!
Take care, Henry and Laura. Wishing you clean air with cooling breezes. Wishing you everything you need.
