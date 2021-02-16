Trencher Alert Update

Internet still down. Yesterday’s lie was that it would be up at 8:00 this morning.

8:30 am: Here is the new lie: “An outage has been reported in your area. Our technicians are looking into it, and we hope to have the issue resolved soon.”

Worst case scenario is Thursday when we get hooked into the new fiber optic system, which all the invading commifornians here have already gotten.

All of the oldest customers I have talked to are in the same position we are. We have been told we would be the first upgraded and the upgrade was free. Well the fluid dictionary has drastically changed another word. Free is now defined as doubling the price of the service.

We are doing what we can early in the morning with f-ked up Verizon hotspot that is no doubt overloading as everybody wakes up to the point we can’t even put up a comment.

Anyway, the new “free” modem for $200 is said to be delivered and installed on Thursday. There is not a damn thing we can do about it.

All the original inhabitants of this town who are the oldest customers of Century-suck-my-ass-link are getting f-ked too. Kind of hard to school your kids on the internet with no internet.

They keep saying the old internet is coming back on and changing the time every twelve hours. As soon as we get back up, I will explain better in a more pleasant tone.

F-k Silicon Valley.