Troops Arriving Everywhere #Wakeup!!!!!





RichieFromBoston

Mar 26, 2020

PREPPERS, MILITIA’S 3 PERCENTERS ARENT EVEN GETTING IT. THERES NO DISEASE, ITS MARTIAL LAW ROLLING INTO TOWN UNDER THE GUISE OF A DISEASE THAT ISNT NEW, ISNT DEADLY AND DOES NOT SPREAD OTHER THAN BY INJECTION.

RFB