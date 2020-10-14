Truck With Trump Flags Torched By Arsonists Near Portland

Gateway Pundit – by Brock Simmons

Another day, another fuzzy picture of a night time fire set by violent leftists suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Today’s edition features a pickup truck in Vancouver, Washington, just north of Portland (duh), that was adorned with Trump flags. That is until crazed arsonists decided to light the flags afire, and the flames spread to torch the whole truck.

KPTV reports:

An arson investigation is underway after a fire at an apartment complex parking lot was caught on camera. The flags were on the back of a pickup truck, which also burned.

FOX 12 spoke with the truck’s owner who said the whole thing was really scary, but he’s not surprised it happened “We are going to buy a couple more flags and if this husk is still sitting here, I’m going to mount more flags on this thing and on my next truck I’m going to do it again,” Joseph Jean said. “I’m not scared of these people at all and it’s going to take a lot more than this to do it.”

Video report by KPTV:



Gateway Pundit