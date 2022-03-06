Trucker Convoy Delays DC Arrival, Plans ‘All Day’ Maryland Rally Instead

The “People’s Convoy,” along with other convoys, were expected to meet and protest COVID-19 mandates in Washington DC on Saturday after driving across the country from California on February 22. However, their arrival has now been delayed as organizers invited supporters to join an “all day” rally instead at the Hagerstown Speedway that is located 80 miles outside of DC.

“Rally will begin at the Hagerstown Speedway Grandstands at 5pm EST today. From the flagstand, there will be speakers from the lead convoy organizers, Drs, US Freedom Flyers, and truckers,” one of the admins posted on the “People’s Convoy” (Official) Telegram channel Saturday afternoon. “We will be unfurling the American flag in the parking area following the speakers. Come out and join us as we continue on this history making event!”

The update was also announced on the group’s website, with no other details revealed about why the group decided to suddenly change plans.

Earlier on Saturday, the admins of the group wrote another Telegram post: “AT THIS TIME THERE IS NO UPDATE. DRIVERS ARE WAKING UP. MEETINGS WILL BE HAPPENING SOON. THERE WILL BE INFORMATION FORTHCOMING WHEN WE GET IT FROM ABOVE. I PROMISE!!”

However, holding off the arrival in DC has sparked confusion among followers and supporters in the group’s Telegram chat, according to Raw Story.

“Could the mods please confirm that truckers aren’t going to DC until Sunday?” one person asked, according to the publication. “That’s what I’m most confused about.”

Another follower said, “Yes, updates would be nice. A lot of people have donated a lot of money and supplies as we’re looking forward to supporting roadside. You’re leaving us hanging.”

The “People’s Convoy” and the “USA Freedom Convoy” were originally established to support the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” and to protest COVID-19 mandates in the U.S. However, now that the U.S. has already begun relaxing its pandemic restrictions, the convoys’ demands remain unclear.

“This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates,” the “People’s Convoy” Facebook page reads. “This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers instructions.”

Meanwhile, the “USA Freedom Convoy” announced its mission on its Facebook page, saying that they “will travel across the country, with our final destination on the National Mall DC, protesting for ALL 50 states to lift their mandates!”

Sara Aniano, a researcher focusing on far-right conspiracy theories and misinformation, said that the lack of clarity around “accountability” raises concerns.

“That could mean financial accountability. It could be physical accountability. It could be legal accountability. Their inability to distinguish what exactly that means is where the concern lies,” said Aniano, according to NBC News.

She also noted that supporters of the convoy believe that they are the ones responsible for the loosening of COVID-19 rules in the U.S.

Newsweek contacted the “People’s Convoy” for comments and will update this story when a response is received.

