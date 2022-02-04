Feb 3, 2022 • Representatives for “Freedom Convoy 2022” and the ongoing protests in Ottawa, Ontario spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon. One of the principal organizers of the Canada-wide protests, Tamara Leach told the media that the protests in Ottawa will continue until demonstrators see a “clear plan” for the “elimination” of all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions across Canada. Daniel Bulford – a former RCMP officer and current spokesperson for the “Freedom Convoy 2022” protests – says he has “very reliable information” that nobody directly associated with the protest has been arrested or charged by police, despite reports of multiple arrests relating to the ongoing trucker protests in the nation’s capital. And Keith Wilson, an attorney representing the trucker protesters in Ottawa, confirmed to the media that GoFundMe continues to hold the “bulk” of the money donated over recent days and weeks to the trucker protest movement as it conducts “heightened” diligence to determine where the money is going or what is is intended for. GoFundMe said Wednesday it has paused and is reviewing the fundraiser for Canada’s trucker convoy that has raised over $10 million to date. A warning that the fundraiser is “under review” has been posted to its page and donation buttons and a list of previous donors have been removed. For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8590302/tr…
3 thoughts on “Trucker convoy organizers provide update on when protests will end, status of GoFundMe donations”
Well it sounds like all the money is gonna be transferred through a back door and funneled into another account in which after all the political red tape is cleared, it will never again be seen and the truckers and people will never have access to it. The guy clearly and deliberately did not answer the question of when or how the truckers and people will get reimbursed and have the funds transferred to them. It’s nothing more than a payoff to the elites. Follow the money, people.
Seemed like one of those staged White House Press Conferences where they plan some questions and run from those unplanned.
Oh what work to separate the true from the traitors.
When that rat turd attorney mentioned “incorporated” that was all she wrote as far as i am concerned. That movement has either been hijacked or was never real to begin with. The well meaning canadians, you know the ones freezing their asses off in sub artic temperatures, are the only thing real about that movement. Goodbye 10 million bucks, i am sure the real recipients will never see a dime. That turd attorney and all those affiliated with the fraud need to be shot!