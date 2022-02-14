TRUCKER CRACKDOWN BEGINS: Wild Scenes in Canada As Military, SWAT, and Police are all Sent in to Make Arrests and Tow Away Vehicles At Ambassador Bridge

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson
On Sunday, the Canadian military was sent in to assist law enforcement officials as they forcefully cleared out the Trucker Convoy protest from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.
Armed with a court order granted the day before, officers arrested dozens of protesters and towed away any vehicles that remained in the area.
Several peaceful protesters are now facing serious punishment, including possible fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to a year, and even the “permanent” loss of their driver’s licenses.
Police handed out fliers on Saturday night, detailing the punishments for continuing to blockade the Ambassador bridge.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1492309622278995975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1492309622278995975%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F02%2Ftrucker-crackdown-begins-wild-scenes-canada-military-swat-police-sent-make-arrests-tow-away-vehicles-ambassador-bridge-video%2F
Notice the last bulletpoint: “these measures will be permanent.” To add insult to injury, Trudeau and his stasi Goons are openly mocking the protesters for challenging his tyranny and demanding a ‘permanent’ end to mandates.
Seriously, screw this guy. F*ck Trudeau.
Despite the warnings, the brave Canadians remained, ready to take whatever punishment was coming to them.
Videos from earlier in the day on Sunday show police forming a perimeter around the main protest after they had announced they would begin making arrests at 11AM.
Watch:
Police have begun moving the crowd away from the Ambassador Bridge down Huron Church Road, with a line of officers and a couple armoured vehicles out as they start to clear the border blockade in Windsor pic.twitter.com/aM4AGUgoXL
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 12, 2022
From Windsor police:
“Enforcement continuing, individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest. People are advised to immediately vacate the area.”
— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022
Following the establishment of the initial police line, Riot squads and SWAT teams were dispatched to provide additional assistance. This appears to be when law enforcement began making the initial arrests.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1492538379367591942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1492538379367591942%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F02%2Ftrucker-crackdown-begins-wild-scenes-canada-military-swat-police-sent-make-arrests-tow-away-vehicles-ambassador-bridge-video%2F
As the crackdown ensued, members of the Canadian Military also arrived on scene to facilitate the arrests.
In one video, military members can be seen flanking the police as they progress towards the crowd of protesters.
“SHAME! SHAME!” The convoy participants can be heard shouting.
Watch:
https://twitter.com/Kees71234/status/1493005173358276608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1493005173358276608%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F02%2Ftrucker-crackdown-begins-wild-scenes-canada-military-swat-police-sent-make-arrests-tow-away-vehicles-ambassador-bridge-video%2F
In another video that compiles several arrests, a handful of military members are seen marching into the protest area.
Police can also be seen manhandling an old man as they arrest him and pulling others out of their trucks.
Watch:
Unbelievable scenes in Canada as heavily armed forces move in to make arrests and tow all vehicles from ambassador bridge. pic.twitter.com/itRFuEovp5
— UK Citizen (@UKCitizen02) February 13, 2022
This was a sweeping effort that was coordinated by all levels of law enforcement.
According to the Post Millennial:
“In a collaborative effort between police at the local and national levels, authorities moved in and “peacefully” arrested multiple protestors while seven vehicles were towed just after dawn, Windsor police said.”
This is tyranny, plain and simple.
7 thoughts on “TRUCKER CRACKDOWN BEGINS: Wild Scenes in Canada As Military, SWAT, and Police are all Sent in to Make Arrests and Tow Away Vehicles At Ambassador Bridge”
Looking for the good cops/military goon squads standing for the people…
Seem to be at a loss.
Its a pipe dream like illusion that has a snowballs chance in hell of taking place The deck has been stacked everywhere against the citizens while the illegals get a free ride in the3 ussa now. We are watching as Rome burns.
When will people learn that they dont care about them protesting. Let them march all they want, as long as they continue to pay their taxes. Alexander Haig And thats what they think about your protesting
deon, you are absolutely right. We are out there being happy, playful, peaceful Canadians having a great big, country wide Canada Day-like street party, flaunting our freedom under our law, in their faces, but what I predict will happen as the lawyers get a free pass from the mandates, to make us believe that somehow, the law that keeps us a free country, will be enough to bring their NWO attack dogs to heel, is that all that peace, prayer, love, the whole world is watching, etc… will turn to fire, smoke and destruction, just like it has in every other peaceful protest in human history. I totally, 100% agree with Henry. The only thing these rabid dogs of the NWO understand, is a bullet.
That’s right Deon
When we the people finally cut off their funding
That’s when your really gonna see something
But until than
Slave on
I made a comment in one of the social media groups against the mandates about how the enemy has declared war on us, peace time is over, and it’s time to fight back. My question was, do we have the fire power? I received a warning that this is the kind of garbage talk that gets you booted from the group. Make a long story short, the guy who said that to me, said the strategy they are using is to exhaust all peaceful means first, hold the line within our rights under the law, and wait for something to happen that will make them fall into the web of their own destruction, so they destroy themselves. By doing it peacefully (as they beat us up in the process), the law will be on our side and they will be held accountable in the end. What is it going to take for these dogs to leave us alone? (because I am a Trencher, even a junior Trencher, I have already learned the answer to that.) I fear that no matter what we do to try to solve this using a patient, measured, peaceful response, nobody is going to fall into any kind of web of their own self destruction, and the only ones who will be punished, will be the people who put themselves in harm’s way, and who allow themselves to be “peacefully”, and unlawfully arrested.
So… “Police handed out fliers on Saturday night, detailing the punishments for continuing to blockade the Ambassador bridge. Notice the last bulletpoint: ‘these measures will be permanent.’
Very ugly five words: “These measures will be PERMANENT.”
How dare you plan yourself into my future. You know what’s “permanent” a*sholes? My inalienable and unalienable rights. So take your permanence and shove it in The Bin of False and Unacceptable Dictates.
The events of the last two years are really showing the pathetic and spiritually bankrupt mindset of all these false authority figures. THEIR deterioration and demise could very well become “permanent.”
.