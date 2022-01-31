Trucker standoff with SWAT Team at Montana-Alberta border…

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying.
Stay tuned.
More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA
— K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022
Freedom Truckers are holding the line at Montana-Alberta border.
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1488230838290554885?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1488230838290554885%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Ftrucker-standoff-with-swat-team-at-montana-alberta-border%2F
UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.
More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6
— K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022
A local was watching twitter for updates in her pajamas, shocked to see tactical units outside her house in Coutts Alberta.
She came to support the hundreds of truckers here, with more on the way being blocked by checkpoints outside town.
More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/LkNWAlscJt
— K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022