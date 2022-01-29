One thought on “Truckers arriving in Ottawa

  1. Amazing!!!!!

    I also can see why they shut off all the traffic cams.

    Amazing how even FOX news is not even reporting this. So much for “fair and balanced”. They’re too busy with the illegal immigrants being flown on charter flights to other cities. A fact that has been going on since the Trump administration. Me thinks they are bringing this up now as a distraction for what’s going on in Ottawa.

    In any case, how come our trucks aren’t forming at DC?

