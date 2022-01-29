Posted: January 29, 2022 Categories: Videos Truckers arriving in Ottawa JustinCredibleTV Jan 28, 2022 • Guess who’s starting to arrive in #Ottawa? Yep. And this is just the start, the main convoy hasn’t even arrived yet. WOW! This is history in the making! Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
One thought on “Truckers arriving in Ottawa”
Amazing!!!!!
I also can see why they shut off all the traffic cams.
Amazing how even FOX news is not even reporting this. So much for “fair and balanced”. They’re too busy with the illegal immigrants being flown on charter flights to other cities. A fact that has been going on since the Trump administration. Me thinks they are bringing this up now as a distraction for what’s going on in Ottawa.
In any case, how come our trucks aren’t forming at DC?