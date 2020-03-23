Truckers facing difficult road with closures stemming from coronavirus concerns





WSPA 7News

Mar 20, 2020

A difficult time for truck drivers. As they work to keep you stocked up on needed supplies like that hand sanitizer and toilet paper, they’re facing a shortage of their own, finding a place to eat while on the road. Their trucks are too big to fit through drive thrus and walk up orders are being shut down at a lot of places.