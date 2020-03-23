Mar 20, 2020
A difficult time for truck drivers. As they work to keep you stocked up on needed supplies like that hand sanitizer and toilet paper, they’re facing a shortage of their own, finding a place to eat while on the road. Their trucks are too big to fit through drive thrus and walk up orders are being shut down at a lot of places.
4 thoughts on “Truckers facing difficult road with closures stemming from coronavirus concerns”
Lots of trucks out here, dont see a shortage. Many drivers doing ok. Truck stops have food so far. Burger King, chicken places inside plaza, etc. Truck stops operating except restaurants are closed, no sit down.
Alot of bullshit being spewed on media.(Chester’s chicken, popeyes etc, all open inside truck stops.) No sit down at tables is all.
Many drivers afraid to work. I’m doing about 600 miles a day. Busier than a bug on a hot rock.
600 miles a day, Mark? Wow! Last time I drove 600 miles in a day I was in my late 20s! In my late 60s now and not sure I could go half that far in a car-SUV-pickup-suburban, let alone an 18-wheeler! Blessings to you!
Stay safe, Brother. Keep on truckin’. <3