Truckers protest against low freight rates outside the White House while heavily armed men surround the New Hampshire and Oregon capitols as anti-lockdown demonstrations continue

Daily Mail

Truckers protested against low freight rates outside the White House Saturday, while heavily armed men surrounded the New Hampshire and Oregon capitols as anti-lockdown demonstrations continue into the weekend.

A convoy of around 70 trucks descended on Washington DC for a second day Saturday to protest against low freight rates that truckers say are hammering the industry and leaving them unable to put food on the table amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As truckers sought to get the attention of President Trump and urge him to provide some respite to the industry, other forms of protests were also taking place across the nation.

Anti-lockdown protesters marched on the capitol buildings in New Hampshire and Oregon Saturday demanding an end to stay-at-home orders.

Heavily armed men carrying rifles and sporting camouflage gear marched on the New Hampshire Statehouse in protest against Governor Chris Sununu’s extension to the state’s stay-at-home order.

It was a similar story in Oregon where protesters defied stay-at-home orders – and the rain – to take to the streets of Salem, waving American flags, Trump merchandise and banners.

Protests have been going on for weeks as states begin to flatten the curve and the spread of the virus begins to slow.

Several governors have relaxed restrictions, but many Americans are still angry with the lockdowns which they claim takes away their freedom and creates irreparable damage to jobs and the economy.

