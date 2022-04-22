Truckers Shutdown LA Freeway In Protest Of Biden’s Fuel Prices

With signs airing complaints about the impact of rising fuel costs and freight brokerage companies ‘ripping off’ both customers and carriers, a group of about ten big-rigs ground traffic to a halt in Glendale, California.

Stu Mandel, an Aerial photojournalist with FoxLA, was the first to report on the protest that took place just outside of Los Angeles.

From his SkyFox vantage point, he captured pictures and video of the gridlock traffic. In a tweet posted to his account, he stated that the truckers were shutting down lanes in protest of fuel prices.

The nationwide quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic have seemingly alerted truckers to the critical role they play as the backbone of interstate commerce and how they are often left out of the minds of those that depend on them. Earlier this year, The People’s Convoy of truckers fed up with vaccination mandates left parts of the Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. highways in gridlock traffic for weeks after being inspired by a Canadian protest called the Freedom Convoy.

Big rigs, some with banners demanding lower diesel fuel prices, were stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway near the 134 Freeway interchange. Traffic was crawling past in one last of the 5 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol incident log indicated some drivers were out of their vehicles and walking on the freeway with banners. Some of the big rigs pulled to the side of the road later Friday morning, allowing traffic to resume.

Still, questions remain. Will this show of discontent and desperation inspire other truckers to take similar action? How long had this protest been planned? Have the truckers appointed a spokesperson to further elaborate on their grievances?

