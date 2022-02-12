Trudeau Holds Panicked Press Conference, Blames Americans, Consequences to Joining Convoy “To Get More Severe”

Following a night of frantic meetings with cabinet officials to discuss crackdowns on protesters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed on Friday to do “whatever it takes” to shut down the grassroots Freedom Convoy that has gridlocked the country’s Capitol city and several major ports of entry along the US-Canada border.

“Everything is on the table,” he claimed during a press briefing on Friday, including the eventual use of military force if protesters continue with their blockades.

“The Border Cannot and Will Not Remain Closed. Everything is on the table, because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end.”

Good luck with that. The world is watching.

Trudeau’s comments mirror the panicked press release that was sent out by his office on Thursday night, which also stated that all options are being considered to crush the Canadian people’s peaceful uprising and bring it to an abrupt end.

During Friday’s press conference, Trudeau reiterated his slanderous claims about the Trucker convoy being a fringe minority, stating that the group does not represent the views of most Canadians and that they are posing a direct “threat” to “public safety.”

Despite protesters remaining completely peaceful, Trudeau stated that blockades must end because they are “hurting” people.

What a joke.

“The illegal blockades are hurting Canadians. They’re endangering jobs, they’re a threat to our economy and to public safety. The blockades are hurting small businesses and neighborhoods. At the border they’re impacting trade, supply chains and manufacturing. The people these blockades are hurting are everyday families, auto assembly workers, truckers, and blue-collar Canadians. The blockades have to end for the good of all Canadians.”

During the Q&A, multiple bootlicking reporters clamored in favor of the Canadian Government using military force against the lawful protest, but Trudeau downplayed that scenario, at least for the time being.

“Trudeau said that military options are not in consideration ‘right now,” but [clarified] that the government is planning for any eventuality. ‘We have to be ready for any eventuality, but it’s not something we are seriously contemplating at this time,’ he said.”

Watch:

"The border cannot and will not remain closed," Justin Trudeau says. "Everything is on the table, because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end."

MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/zPft6hCbfp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

Trudeau wasn’t done there. He continued by issuing threats against Canadians who were thinking of joining the protesters, claiming that if they were to show up, the consequences for “breaking the law” are going to continue to get “more severe.”

Like a true tyrant, Trudeau followed up his threats by marginalizing the people’s will and ignoring the impetus for the uprising completely, chastising the protesters by telling them ‘you have been heard, so’ “it’s time to go home now.”

Trudeau is now threatening the Truckers. TYRANT. pic.twitter.com/zgvwWi9OY8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2022

The Canadian Coward also pointed fingers at Americans because they have been supporting the blockades both morally and financially.

NEW: Justin Trudeau is speaking live, and laying the blame for these blockades at the feet of US citizens. He says that the blockades are filled with Americans, Americans are funding them, and "everything is on the table" to end it. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 11, 2022

Trudeau better be ready to send in the cavalry, because these people aren’t going anywhere unless he ends the Covid mandates and his tyrannical oppression permanently.

