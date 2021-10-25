Trudeau makes COVID vaccine passport mandatory, confirms jabs coming for kids

LifeSiteNews – by Anthony Murdoch

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today a new heavy-handed national COVID vaccine passport system that will be mandatory for travel by air, sea, or rail by both domestically and internationally.

“We are very confident this proof-of-vaccination certificate that will be federally approved, issued by the provinces with the health information for Canadians, is going to be accepted at destinations worldwide,” Trudeau said today at a news conference.

According to the federal government, the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination “is a reliable way to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination history when traveling internationally and within Canada.”

“This proof was developed by provinces and territories, with support from the Government of Canada is a recognized, trusted document that has been shared with our international partners,” the government states.

The national vaccine passport will be required for all travel by air, sea, or train within Canada starting October 30.

The vaccine passport, an image of which can be seen on the government’s website, includes name, date of birth, which COVID shots the individual has had. It also includes “a SMART Health Cards QR code.”

The vaccine passport can either be printed out or downloaded onto a smartphone.

Trudeau also confirmed today that COVID “booster shots for the coming years as they become necessary” are in the works along with jabs for kids ages 5 to 11.

Trudeau said his government is working “as quickly as possible” on the COVID jabs for kids as soon as Health Canada approves them.

Trudeau said that Canada will have enough doses “to ensure that all children in Canada, aged 5 to 11, can receive the vaccine.”

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Lawyer: ‘These measures are a clear breach of Canadians’ Charter protected rights of conscience, mobility’

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) president John Carpay told LifeSiteNews that vaccine passports are “an affront to democracy, and a violation of the Charter right that every Canadian.”

“This virus is not the Spanish Flu of 1918 and does not warrant the permanent violation of our Charter rights and freedoms. The mRNA vaccine, which has not been subjected to any long-term safety testing, does not stop the spread of viruses,” Carpay said.

“The vaccine manufacturers have promised only that this vaccine will protect the individual recipient from severe illness. Therefore, since the vaccine does not prevent or reduce the spread of any virus, there is no medical or scientific justification to force or pressure the vaccine on anyone, and that includes Members of Parliament.”

Allison Pejovic, an attorney with the JCCF, also recently said that “the Prime Minister is ignoring the latest research and CDC data which clearly shows that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can catch and spread Covid, so a plane full of vaccinated people are not even protected from one another.”

“These measures are a clear breach of Canadians’ Charter protected rights of conscience, mobility, privacy, life, liberty and security of the person, and equality rights. The right to freely enter and leave Canada is one of the most fundamental Charter rights, and it is being restricted to one class of citizens over another. The Justice Centre is profoundly concerned about these violations and about the coercive nature of vaccine mandates in general,” Pejovic said.

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole had said earlier that he was on board with a COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

Canada’s federal government recently said they will ban democratically elected Members of Parliament and staff who have not had COVID jabs from accessing the nation’s center of democracy, the House of Commons.

The unveiling of the national vaccine passport comes only a few weeks after Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and said the un-jabbed will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train.

All public servants, including even those who work remotely from home, have until the end of October to get their COVID jabs. If they do not do so, they will be placed on unpaid leave and will not be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Vaccine passports have been enacted in all Canadian provinces even though people who have taken the experimental COVID-19 jabs can still contract and spread the disease.

The COVID jab trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D, an eminent internist and cardiologist, recently affirmed that against COVID-19, “[For] people under 50 who fundamentally have no health risks, there’s no scientific rationale for them to ever become vaccinated.”

He also said that those who develop COVID have “complete and durable immunity. And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can’t beat natural immunity.”

