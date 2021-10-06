Trudeau making it impossible to leave Canada without shots

The Counter Signal – by Thomas Lambert

As of November 30, all Canadians attempting to board a flight or take a train in Canada will need to provide proof of vaccination. While Trudeau and Biden have kept the land border closed – Canadians who wish to leave the increasingly authoritarian state of Canada will be unable to do so, just like their Australian cousins.

According to the government, starting October 30, all domestic travellers will be asked to provide a vaccine passport or negative COVID test. However, negative COVID tests will no longer be accepted by the end of November.

“For travellers who are in the process of being vaccinated, there will be a short transition period where they will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel, but that transition period will end on November 30,” a news release from Transport Canada reads.

Vaccines work. That’s why we’re going to make them mandatory for workers in the federal public service and for people boarding planes and trains. For the latest on our plan, tune in to our announcement now: https://t.co/cue71uq59U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 6, 2021

“The bottom line, proof of vaccination will be required by no later than the end of this month for all federal employees,” said Trudeau. “And by mid-November, enforcement measures in place will make sure that everyone is vaccinated. This is about keeping people safe on the job and in their communities.”

“The same goes for the second commitment we made: mandatory vaccination [for] travel.”

“By the end of October, everyone 12 or older on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. But by the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated, as will staff.”

Additionally, the government is introducing hefty fines for companies, employees, and travellers who do not comply or fabricate a vaccine passport.

According to the government, Canadians who falsify information or otherwise fail to comply with the vaccine mandate will face serious consequences, including $5,000 per violation for either travellers or employees, while operators could be fined up to $25,000.

Under the updated Railway Safety Act, railway companies could be forced to pay up to $250,000 per violation, per day.

In the marine sector, employees and travellers could be fined up to $250,000 per violation.

The Counter Signal