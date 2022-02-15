Trudeau Regime Announces Terrorist Funding Will Now Include Crowdfunding Donations for Anything They Don’t Like

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday afternoon to quash the Freedom Convoy 2022 truckers who have been protesting his tyrannical rule for three weeks now.

This is the first time in Canadian history that the Emergencies Act has been invoked by a prime minister. Trudeau is doing this to crack down on truckers protesting overbearing COVID regulations.

Later today Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, announced new monetary rules on terrorist financing, also known as crowdfunding!

According to the Trudeau administration, “terrorist financing” now includes “crowdsourcing” anything the Government does not like or approve.

This is all while the mainstream media hacks cry about these “dangers to democracy.”

Via The Storm Has Arrived.

