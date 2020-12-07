True story pic.twitter.com/OXIFB2NzPe
— Consciousness Rising (@conciousness777) December 7, 2020
Posted: December 7, 2020
Categories: Pics
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
True story pic.twitter.com/OXIFB2NzPe
— Consciousness Rising (@conciousness777) December 7, 2020
2 thoughts on “True story”
That sums it up right..!
Good response in pix, but I would also state with asking a question to a question: “So how serious are you about spending eternity ‘where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth'”?