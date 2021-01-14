Trump Condemns His Own Supporters Once Again, Signs Another Law to ‘Combat Anti-Semitism’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued another statement running with the media’s hysterical narrative on the Capitol protests and insisted that “no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement.”

“There is never a justification for violence no excuses no exceptions,” Trump said. “America is a nation of laws those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice.”

Though the Trump administration and the FBI did little to stop the Black Lives Matter riots which killed dozens and caused over $2 billion in estimated damages, many of the Trump supporters the president told to march on the Capitol to protest what he told them was a “stolen election” (the ultimate crime in a democracy) have been hunted down with the latest in cell phone tracking and facial recognition technology and are now facing potentially 20 years in prison.

Once again, Trump failed to mention the name of Ashli Babbitt, the only person who lost their life in the Capitol building after being shot in the neck by police while unarmed.

Trump only made a vague statement condemning Big Tech’s attack on free speech, which he and the GOP did nothing to combat despite having 2 years controlling the House, Senate and the presidency and 4 years controlling the presidency and the Senate.

WATCH:

As I noted last week, Trump in his previous statement said that “the demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy” and told them “you will pay.”

The White House said that “those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump put out those statements just days after he chose to pardon Philip Esformes, known as “the king of medicare fraud,” and release traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to “make aliyah” in Israel.

https://twitter.com/infolibnews/status/1347386141461381120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1347386141461381120%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62001

Trump on Wednesday also signed the “Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act” into law — which the Anti-Defamation League said in 2018 was their “top priority” for getting passed.

The White House announcement: pic.twitter.com/F5wGvH1Oau — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) January 13, 2021

Thank you, House of Representatives, for overwhelmingly passing @RepChrisSmith’s bipartisan Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act. We have been lobbying the Administration and Congress to staff and elevate this position as a top priority. — ADL (@ADL) September 13, 2018

(2/2)

• Doubling budget for @StateDept Antisemitism Envoy

• Doubling @DHSgov terrorism prevention grants

• Doubling non-profit security grants

• Funding new grants to better prevent and respond to hate crimes

• Fully funding new Holocaust education programs — ADL (@ADL) December 22, 2020

“Why is the President signing ‘hate speech’ laws?” Gab asked on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/getongab/status/1349544275818606592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1349544275818606592%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62001

The ADL last week demanded Trump be banned from Twitter and Facebook and impeached from the presidency.

Especially after the violence at the Capitol, it is past time for social media companies to take responsibility for the hate & disinformation on their platforms. The #StopHateForProfit coalition is calling on companies to #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy. More here: https://t.co/sRCfOzFtaq pic.twitter.com/LVFb9Opo4H — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 8, 2021

We cannot allow the historic & horrific events of the past 48 hours to fade without significant consequences. In our 100+ years of history, @ADL has never called for the President of the United States to be removed from office. Today, that changes. https://t.co/QWPplt3h6z — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 8, 2021

The President was banned from Twitter and Facebook within 24 hours and was impeached by the House in under a week.

Information Liberation