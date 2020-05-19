Posted: May 18, 2020 Categories: Videos Trump: COVID-19 Vaccine Is “for everyone that wants to get it! Not everybody’s gonna want to get it freedommv1 May 17, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Trump: COVID-19 Vaccine Is “for everyone that wants to get it! Not everybody’s gonna want to get it”
This title states one thing, but @ 00:42 we hear that they will ALSO use “emergency use authorization.”
Loopholes upon loopholes. Every angle attempted.
My Article 4: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons…” states no exception for ANY “emergency.”
Tooth and nail, tooth and nail.
.