Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson
Dr. Scott Atlas, a leading member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, announced Sunday that “The only way this stops is if people rise up.”
Atlas was responding to the decree of a new lockdown by Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Atlas tweeted out a thread with Whitmer’s announcement, and a graphic made by The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services highlighting what will be allowed to remain open and what will be forced to closed.
Atlas encouraged people of Michigan to “rise up”, and added “You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”:
The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM
— Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 15, 2020
Leftists immediately accused the doctor of encouraging violence, and ‘endangering’ Whitmer’s life:
@Twitter this man is endangering the governors life. @jack @TwitterSafety
— Jane Peterson (@Jpete008) November 16, 2020
Atlas clarified that he never endorsed violence of any sort:
Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!! https://t.co/LljvwMvjDV
— Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 16, 2020
Whitmer responded to Atlas during an interview with CNN, stating “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan — me out in particular. I’m not gonna be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”
2 thoughts on “Trump COVID Adviser: “The Only Way This Stops Is If People Rise Up””
“Whitmer responded to Atlas during an interview with CNN, stating “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan — me out in particular. I’m not gonna be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”
So, exactly what determines who is a reputable Doctor and Medical professionals or Scientist.
I assume this Traitor to our nation, along with Trump and all the rest, has a list somewhere that tells her (it) which doctors are or are not reputable, Ie., Dr. Simone Gold, et al.,
Or the over 100k Doctors, and Medical Pros in Europe coming out against all this Fraud, global Hoax. Many of these people have multiple Phd’s and decade of experience and at least have the balls to speak against what they know is a total Fraud.
You and all those going along with this Propaganda charade are going to be charged and hanged, (Media Especially) and this applies to every last one of you, you are all naked, yet continue to act as if the people at large are buying any of this shit.
All that remains is in fact an uprising and rebellion, and those things are not peaceful by all definitions.
I just want to know who polishes Gretchens ( Catlyn Jenners) face before she goes on camera
My truck could really benefit from their wax on wax off skills