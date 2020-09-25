Trump decries “Reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric, anti-vaccine conspiracy theories”

NoMask Info

President Trump at a rally in Winston-Salem, NC on 9/8/2020 decried what he described as “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric” and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.”

Excerpt:

“Biden and Kamala Harris are undermining science and risking countless lives with their reckless anti vaccine rhetoric -that’s what they’re talking about. So now they know we have it. And it’s only a small amount of time. So instead of saying ‘that’s a great thing we’re gonna save lives,’ they’re trying to disparage it. And they’re trying to make it politics. And they’re trying to do so. And now what’s gonna happen is we’ll have it, and people won’t want to take it. And that’s really bad. Okay? That’s really bad. But the Biden-Harris effort to spread anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, only because they know we’re close to putting it out and getting it out there, we’re gonna get it out fast. The vaccine will be safe, these are the greatest companies in the world that do this – the greatest labs, the greatest doctors. It’ll be effective, and it’ll be delivered before the end of the year; and maybe as I said much sooner than that.”

Watch the video here. We’ve also posted some previous comments that Trump has made on the covid-19 vaccine, below.

Notice how Trump tries to characterize anti-vaccine sentiment as “left-wing,” when the exact opposite is true. It’s generally independents & right-wingers who are vocally opposing Gates poison covid scamdemic vaccines & face masks. Whoever Trump’s advisors are who are feeding him these talking points are very stupid. Not to mention that Trump has made at least 100 anti-vaccine tweets & comments in the last 10 years, including this famous one:

https://twitter.com/Victor47502531/status/1309217661448892417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1309217661448892417%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnofacemask.blogspot.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ftrump-decries-wreckless-anti-vaccine.html

Trump: “Not everybody’s gonna want to get” the COVID-19 Vaccine (VIDEO) 5/19/20

Reporter: “Do you mean a fully approved vaccine for everyone, the full public, or a partially approved vaccine with emergency use?”

Trump responds “No, we’re looking for a full vaccine for everyone that wants to get it! Not everybody’s gonna want to get it. But we’re looking at a full vaccine.” He then immediately looks to his right and asks someone “Is that a correct statement?”

A man who is offscreen replies “yeah we’ll…” Trump steps aside and directs the unnamed man to the podium, and he sternly replies “so the answer is, the answer is yes, we’re working for a fully approved vaccine, but we’ll also use the tools we have, for instance emergency use authorization , umm, as as appropriate, we use all of our regulatory tools to bring vaccine available for the entire American population by January.”

Question: Who is that guy, and why did he contradict what President Trump had just said?

Then the unnamed asswipe immediately steps away from the podium and exits stage right, while the reporter is in mid-sentence.

Trump: “when we have the vaccine, we have the military all lined up”

Remarks by President Trump in a Roundtable on Donating Plasma

Issued on: July 30, 2020

Q One issue that has come up is, once you do have a vaccine, how do you properly distribute it? How do you get it out quickly to (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, when we have the vaccine, we have the military all lined up, and the military is going to be doing it in a very powerful manner. These are people that don’t usually do vaccines. They do soldiers and they do lots of other things that, frankly, are more difficult. But we have our general, and logistically, he’s all set. Tony, do you want to say something about that?

Dr. FAUCI: That is correct. As the vaccine rolls out, we’ll be getting them distributed. And as you probably have heard, we are going to make sure that we do it in an equitable way and it’s representative of the populations who need it the most. And we have the standard way that we determine that, with the ACIP working with the CDC.

New England Journal of Medicine Suggests “employment suspension” for COVID vaccine noncompliance July 03, 2020

Young Doctor Explains Why He’s Against Forced Covid-19 Vaccine

His name is Dr. Leland Stillman, MD. stillmanmd.com/

Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea: Trump promoting ‘Vaccine Straight From hell.’ Biden’s ‘A Devil,’ ‘Demonic Bill Gates

The whole thing is great but if you want to skip ahead to the political/covid stuff, go to minute 7:30.

The website he recommends to learn about vaccines is cogforlife.org.

Fauci: “You Cannot Force Someone To Take A Vaccine” (Video)

Dr. Peter Hotez Tells Congress That Children Died In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials (Video)

Dr. Peter Hotez Addressing House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Hearing on Coronavirus, March 5, 2020

Excerpt: “When I say scientific challenge, one of the things we are not hearing a lot about is potential safety problems of coronavirus vaccines. This was first found in the 1960s with respiratory interstitial virus vaccines done in Washington with the NIH and Children’s National Medical Center. Some of those kids who got the vaccine did worse and I believe there were two deaths. What happens with certain types of respiratory virus vaccine, to get immunized and when you are exposed to the virus you get this paradoxical enhancement phenomenon. We don’t entirely understand the basis of it, that we recognize there’s a real problem with certain respiratory virus vaccines. That killed the program for decades and now the Gates foundation is taking it up again, but then we start developing coronavirus vaccines. We noticed laboratory animals that they started to show some of the same pathology that resembled what it happened years earlier. This is going to be problematic.”

Robert F. Kennedy Educates Alan Dershowitz On Vaccines, Masks (Must see, from 7/24/20.)

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/09/trump-decries-wreckless-anti-vaccine.html