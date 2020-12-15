Trump election lawyer calls on his supporters to stock up on ‘2nd Amendment supplies’

Yahoo News

A lawyer who filed multiple court challenges to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss, appeared to reference firearms and ammunition as he told his supporters to stock up on “2nd Amendment supplies”.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” Mr Lin tweeted on Monday, before he added: “Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities.

“Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden.”

Emerald Robinson, a reporter for the right-wing pro-Trump site Newsmax, replied to Mr Wood’s tweet, writing: “Folks, when @LLinWood tells people to prep, I listen.”

Mr Lin’s tweet came a couple of days after Trump supporters called for civil unrest in the US, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to not hear a lawsuit from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, which attempted to set aside 62 electoral votes in four battleground states, according to Newsweek.

The lawsuit attempted to get the lawmakers in the Republican-led states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to decide their own electors, instead of submitting the Democratic wins that were voted on by their residents.

Although President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last month, Mr Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud and has still not conceded.

Mr Trump and his team have had more than 50 legal challenges dismissed over the last month, as he and his allies are still attempting to overturn 3 November’s election results. There is no evidence for the claims.

Mr Wood has attempted to aid President Trump in his legal battles, and has repeatedly falsely claimed that voting machines were rigged to help the Democrats win the election.

A Trump appointed judge in Georgia dismissed a joint lawsuit from Mr Wood and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell earlier this month, which asked for voting machines to be examined.

While at a rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the lawyer urged Republicans to not vote and again made false claims about fraud.

“They have not earned your vote,” he said at the rally on 2 December. “Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god’s sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!” Mr Wood falsely claimed.

Responding to Mr Wood’s comments, Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia, said that the claims were “Looney Tunes”.

After officials in Georgia received death threats in the wake of President Trump and his allies’ claims of widespread voter fraud, Mr Sterling said that the pushing of conspiracy theories could lead to violence.

“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed,” Mr Sterling said in a press conference earlier this month.

On Monday, the US Electoral College confirmed Mr Biden as the winner of the presidential election, with 306 electoral votes to Mr Trump’s 232.

Following the confirmation of his victory, Mr Biden said it is time to “turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal”.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/pro-trump-lawyer-calls-supporters-134102266.html