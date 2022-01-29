Trump heads to Texas for back-to-back big dollar fundraisers

Daily Mail

Former President Donald Trump will be collecting some serious money ahead of a rally in Texas on Saturday, hosting a $100,000 per couple lunch and a second fundraiser before he takes the stage.

The money is for a new political action committee, Make America Great Again Again.

And it demonstrates Trump’s major star appeal even after a week that saw multiple investigations close in on his business and political operations, and a poll suggested his grip on the GOP may be loosening.

Still the money pours in.

Trump is charging couples $100,000 to join him and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for lunch in Houston, at an undisclosed location.

The Houston Chronicle reported it will be followed by a $5000 a couple reception at Lake Conroe, where hosts include Major League Baseball legend Roger Clemens and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Donors can pay as much as $50,000 to join a roundtable discussion.

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10455139/Trump-heads-Texas-100-000-couple-fundraiser-rally.html