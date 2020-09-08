TRUMP: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy" pic.twitter.com/YYEbjRuZyb
Posted: September 8, 2020
One thought on “TRUMP: “I’m not saying the military’s in love with me.”
Why don’t you do your goddamn job and reinstate the Bill of Rights, quit playing us like fools.
Pull you mouth out of Netanyahus’ shit hole. Be a man, do the right thing, because where my people and I stand, your a traitor..