Trump: “I’m the Father of the Vaccine”


TruthVideos1984

April 30th, 2021.

Trump claimed full responsibility for America’s successful vaccine rollout that has seen healthcare officials administer more than 200million Covid jabs to date.

Trump was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in response to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday evening marking his first 100 days in the White House.

6 thoughts on “Trump: “I’m the Father of the Vaccine”

  2. There is no Covid 19 vaccine and that isn’t something to be proud of. I don’t know if he’s nieve or in on it. Does anyone have any information that I haven’t seen on that subject?

    1. Hey, you know what, Bluesky? You got to this site to ask this question using a search engine You know what, that is the very same search engine you are asking somebody else to use to do research for you.
      People, I’m getting new comments on top of new comments that are just like this, trying to get our people running around answering questions and finding documents that they can f-king look up themselves. From now on, everyone who is trying to task our people is going into spam. I know what you are up to, I know what you are trying to do, so f-k off, it is not going to work.

  5. And you’re a liar, Trump, cuz it’s not a vaccine. It’s a gene altering cocktail. May all your retard Trumptards turn on you, hopefully. Man, if they still come up with justifications to support you after this confession, they are brain dead, period.

