Trump impeachment article being sent to Senate Monday

The Hill – by Jordain Carney

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Friday that the House will deliver an impeachment article against President Trump to the Senate on Monday.

“Make no mistake, a trial will be held in the United States Senate and there will be a vote whether to convict the president. I’ve spoken to Speaker Pelosi, who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Schumer said from the Senate floor:

A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sending the article to the Senate triggers the start of the trial at 1 p.m. the following day, except for Sundays. Schumer, in his comment, didn’t address the timeline for the trial, as Democrats debate how long they think it should be.

But the announcement from Schumer appears to reject a request from Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that the impeachment trial be delayed until February.

McConnell, under a timeline proposed to the GOP caucus, wanted to wait until Jan. 28, next Thursday, to read the article in the Senate, swear in senators as jurors and issue the summons to Trump.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535380-trump-impeachment-article-being-sent-to-senate-monday