Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Fight Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic

Yahoo News

President Trump on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize the private sector to manufacture goods needed to fight the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation allows the president to require production and orders from certain industries to prioritize the response to a national emergency. Originally passed in 1950, the legislation was first used in the Korean War and has been activated in response to various crises since that time.

“Right after we finish this conference, I’ll be signing it and it’s prepared to go,” Trump said at a press briefing at the White House. The legislation will be used to ramp up production of medical supplies needed to treat coronavirus patients.

Trump’s announcement came minutes before former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign released its own statement urging Trump to invoke the DPA.

https://news.yahoo.com/trump-invokes-defense-production-act-164110837.html