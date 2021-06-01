Trump is Reportedly Telling People He Will Be Reinstated as President By August

by Colby Hall

Former President Donald Trump is telling people that he expects to get reinstated in the White House by August, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman shared this rather stunning detail in response to a CNN segment from Donie O’Sullivan. The video features a number of QAnon followers lauding a Myanmar-style coup of the U.S. government to replace President Joe Biden with Trump.

Haberman wrote, “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will be reinstated by August” with an important parenthetical caveat that states “(no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).”

Her comments do not come in a vacuum either. A number of Trump toadies have made similar comments before and during the QAnon conference that was held in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.

Former National Security Advisor to Trump Michael Flynn (who pled guilty to lying to federal investigations before being pardoned) appeared to argue on behalf of a Myanmar-style coup during the QAnon conference. A biker vest clad Sidney Powell also stated during the QAnon conference that Trump should be reinstated as president. Why? Because according to the former Trump attorney there was “abject fraud and obtaining a coup of the United States of America.” There was not.

And lest we forget Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow and massive advertiser on Fox News prime time. He insisted during a podcast with Steve Bannon last week that “Donald Trump will be back in office in August,” vowing to file a lawsuit that will confirm evidence of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

So Flynn, Powell, and Lindell are all advocating some sort of reinsertion of Trump into office, though there is no Constitutional way for that to happen. And according to the reliably well-sourced Haberman, Trump himself is promoting the idea that he will be back in office by late summer.

The idea that Trump would be reinstated into the White House is so absurd that it abuts “impossible” to happen. But the reason to amplify this story is to illustrate just how far gone many QAnon followers and their leaders — including Trump — appear to be in their delusion. And the surprisingly large number of supporters who keep buying it.

