Trump: ‘Israel Literally Owned Congress’

Former President Donald Trump said during a recent interview that Israel “literally owned Congress” and “rightfully” so.

“You know, the biggest change I’ve seen in Congress is– Israel literally owned congress, you understand that?” Trump told 570 KVI’s Ari Hoffman, who could be seen nodding in agreement.

“Ten years ago, 15 years ago and it was so powerful, it was so powerful and today it’s almost the opposite,” he continued. “You have between AOC and Omar — and these people that hate Israel, they hate it with a passion — they’re controlling congress and Israel is not a force in congress anymore.”

“I mean it’s just amazing, I’ve never seen such a change and we’re not talking about over a very long period of time but I think you know exactly what I what I’m saying they had such power Israel had such power and rightfully over congress and now it doesn’t,” Trump said. “It’s incredible, actually.”

WATCH:

Though “the Squad” managed to stop an additional $1 billion to Israel in a short-term government funding bill on Sept 14, less than 10 days later the billion dollar giveaway to Israel was brought to the House floor as a standalone bill and passed 420 to 9, with AOC changing her vote from “no” to “present” and then crying on the House floor.

THREAD: By a vote of 420 to 9, the House of Representatives approved $1 billion in supplemental funding for Israel’s #IronDome missile defense system. AIPAC appreciates the Democratic and Republican leadership for ensuring passage of this critical funding. pic.twitter.com/MZH8OM2Nss — AIPAC (@AIPAC) September 23, 2021

NOW – Tears on the House floor: AOC appears to be crying as the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel's Iron Dome. She voted no, then switched her vote to present last minute.pic.twitter.com/jjq3kw7R4v — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2021

While he was still president, Trump repeatedly stated that Israel — not oil — was the “one reason” the US must remain in the Middle East.

During a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Sept 8, 2020 Trump said: “The fact is, we don’t have to be in the Middle East, other than we want to protect Israel. We’ve been very good to Israel. Other than that, we don’t have to be in the Middle East. You know there was a time we needed desperately oil, we don’t need that anymore.”

