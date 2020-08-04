Jul 30, 2020
Asked about how his administration will ensure distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine once one is available, U.S. President Donald Trump said the military is “all lined up” and will handle distribution in a “very powerful manner.”
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said they also plan to have it distributed in an equitable way that is representative “of the populations who need it most.”
2 thoughts on “Trump looking at using military to distribute COVID-19 vaccine”
Those first 30 seconds play like a blatant threat. He is a master at faking confidence. And just exactly how does he want us to interpret his message that the military will administer the vax “in a very powerful manner?” Will there be a parade with tanks and marching bands? Fly-over jets? Fireworks? Perhaps some dancing Israelis? Will the ‘soldiers’ come in camo or sterile white coats? One wonders if an order-follower has a death-wish or simply does not think for himself?
For so many of us, the forced vax is just one definitive line in the sand, and Trump and the boys have now put their big toe on that line. It almost feels like the moment of that ‘shot heard ’round the world.’
.
I guess many in the “military” are going to die trying to follow Chump’s edict. Chump, Gates of Hell, and Motherf***er Fauci can all go to hell.