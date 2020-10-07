Trump orders all Hillary Clinton, Russia documents declassified: ‘No redactions!’

Washington Times – by Victor Martin

President Trump said he pulled the nuclear option Tuesday by ordering mass declassification of all documents related to Russia and Hillary Clinton.

Then he said he’d already done this.

Mr. Trump approvingly retweeted Tuesday evening a claim that the FBI and CIA knew Russia collusion was a political hoax and then added his response.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” he said.

His order also covered “the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal,” which conservatives have long charged was a half-hearted “investigation” intended to provide cover for Mrs. Clinton.

