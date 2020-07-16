Trump plans to send federal authorities into cities to break up ‘war zone’ of violence

Washington Times – by Dave Boyer

President Trump is planning to direct federal law enforcement “help” for Democratic-run cities that have seen a rise in violence this summer, calling them “war zones.”

In a meeting with Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials at the White House on Wednesday, the president said he’ll make a “very exciting” official announcement next week.

“The left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they’re supposed to be doing,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office, adding that he will soon announce “what we’re planning to do to help them.”

“They’re supposed to be asking for help,” Mr. Trump said. “And they don’t want to ask — maybe they’re proud or maybe they think it’s bad politically. But we can’t have happen what’s happening.”

The president has singled out cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta for a summer of rising violence, including homicides. Last week, the Justice Department announced it was launching a special operation with dozens of federal agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies to Kansas City, Missouri, to help suppress a wave of violence there.

