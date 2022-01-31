Trump Praises Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protesting Trudeau’s Vaccine Mandates

Breitbart – by Jordan Dixon-Hamilton
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus health mandates.
Trump said the truckers were doing more to defend freedom than some of America’s elected officials. “The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it, who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far,” he said, speaking to a crowd in Conroe, Texas.
He made clear that he supports the convoy’s movement, saying, “and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.”
The convoy of truckers has been traveling through Canada in recent days, making their way to the country’s capital city, Ottawa, on Saturday. As the convoy of thousands of truckers hit Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau and his family fled their home, citing “safety concerns.”
Trudeau attacked the protesters, calling them a “small fringe minority of people,” who “do not represent the views of Canadians.”
Trump also called on governments to move past pandemic-era health mandates at his Saturday night rally.
I cant believe people still believe in Trump
Me either, Deon. These people put their very lives survival in the hands of a slick BS er, and they don’t care about the supreme law either.
The media was told to hate this guy, now they are going to put him back in office and the people will eat it up>
I have a feeling we might see a convoy here in the US soon
rumblings on the web , from California to DC
as for Trump..who GAF what he thinks or says , were not going to need him , this is up to us
Yep, Frump, the truckers are doing more to defend American freedom than “leaders” like you for sure…now go back to the golf course! We the People do NOT need you!
And EoS is correct, and Deon….honestly I can’t believe there are still plenty of Trump-tards out in my neck of the woods. It’s as if they completely forgot about Trump instituting Operation Warp Speed, his fealty to another country (Israel…but heck, most of these folks are Christian Zionists, soooo…..), etc.