Trump reportedly paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, zero in 10 previous years

Press TV

US President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and zero income taxes in ten of the previous 15 years, a new report reveals.

“In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750,” said The New York Times in a report on Sunday. “As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed.”

It added that the information had been obtained through “tax-return data extending over more than two decades for Mr. Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his business organization, including detailed information from his first two years in office.”

The US president responded to the allegation that he has paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.

President Trump denied wrongdoing and attacked the IRS in response to questions about a New York Times investigation into his taxes. https://t.co/Vf5qi7Ugr3 pic.twitter.com/Kx9dj5JKpM — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

“It’s totally fake news,” Trump said as he often does when confronted with reports criticizing him.

He further attacked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), saying, “they treat me very badly.”

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, also claimed that, “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

Listen to this pathetically weak pushback on the New York Times report about his tax returns. Trump is a con man. pic.twitter.com/be15BS005Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2020

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” Mr. Garten said in a statement.

According to the New York Time, “With the term ‘personal taxes,’ however, Mr. Garten appears to be conflating income taxes with other federal taxes Mr. Trump has paid.”

