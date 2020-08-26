Trump says he will send federal law enforcement, National Guard to Kenosha after Jacob Blake shooting

Fox News

President Trump on Wednesday said he will send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin to restore “law and order” amid days of unrest in the city.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance. (Portland should do the same!)”

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The president added: “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The president’s tweets come after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range by city police officers, leaving him partially paralyzed.

New footage emerged Tuesday of the moments before Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a White Wisconsin police officer, as Blake tried to get into his vehicle. The video reportedly captured Blake engaged in a struggle with at least two Kenosha police officers, and shows an officer appearing to try to restrain him before he manages to get up and walks to the driver’s side door, the clip shows.

Viral video taken from another vantage point shows an officer pump several rounds into the apparently unarmed man’s back.

Read the rest here: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-jacob-blake-shooting-kenosha-wisconsin-federal-law-enforcement