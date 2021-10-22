Trump says he wouldn’t need COVID vaccine mandate





New York Post Oct 19, 2021

Former President Donald Trump says he would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines if he were still in office because he’d “sell it” to people to take voluntarily.

President Biden last month announced that most federal workers must get vaccinated or face losing their jobs and that companies with 100 or more employees must require shots or regular testing — drawing pushback from critics who accused him of overreach.

“I wouldn’t say to anybody, ‘You have to.’ But I would sell it. Look, I’m very proud of what we did with the vaccines,” Trump told political news host Bill O’Reilly in an interview that will air at 8 p.m. Monday on The First TV.