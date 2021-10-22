Oct 19, 2021
Former President Donald Trump says he would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines if he were still in office because he’d “sell it” to people to take voluntarily.
President Biden last month announced that most federal workers must get vaccinated or face losing their jobs and that companies with 100 or more employees must require shots or regular testing — drawing pushback from critics who accused him of overreach.
“I wouldn’t say to anybody, ‘You have to.’ But I would sell it. Look, I’m very proud of what we did with the vaccines,” Trump told political news host Bill O’Reilly in an interview that will air at 8 p.m. Monday on The First TV.
5 thoughts on “Trump says he wouldn’t need COVID vaccine mandate”
So, he would “sell it.” Ha!! ‘Cause that’s what he is: Master Salesman. Well, some people ain’t buyin’.
Looking forward to the rest of the interview where doublespeak will likely reach its apotheosis.
Who?
This piece of shit, many forget is the one who rolled out this poison. The “fastest in history” he boasted. The left then were “skeptical” only until biden was put in place as new puppet in chief. Why doesn’t Trump and the other so-called right wingers and conservatives call the shit out for what it is, a poison? Saying now that he wouldn’t mandate is the opiate to subdue the retards that can’t think. They can’t see what he did. He’s right though, he wouldn’t need a mandate. They would gladly roll up their sleeves as long as he said it just as the sheep of the left wing shepherd are when just months ago they wouldn’t dare. Left wing, right wing same damn bird. It’s time to clip the wings and roast the bird.
This ^