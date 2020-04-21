Trump says he’ll sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ because of coronavirus

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

It’s unclear what effect the order will have on the spread of the deadly disease. The U.S. has already seen nearly 750,000 cases of coronavirus, and more than 39,000 deaths — more than any other nation.

The order marks an extraordinary and unexpected use of executive power amid the coronavirus pandemic, considering his earlier optimism about some states being ready to reopen their virus-shuttered businesses.

An immigration suspension would serve as an extension on the travel restrictions the Trump administration has already imposed on most of Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, Iran and South Korea.

Trump has spent much of his presidency pushing to restrict immigration into the U.S.

The president has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S.

But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

Trump’s late-night order drew immediate fire from Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), who accused the president of trying to create a divisive distraction.