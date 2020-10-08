Trump Says Regeneron a ‘Cure’ for COVID-19, Promises to Make it Free to Americans

Newsmax – by Solange Reyner

President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the Ebola drug Regeneron as a cure for COVID-19 and said he would make it free to the American public.

”I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great, I feel perfect,” Trump said Wednesday in a video posted to his Twitter account two days after he returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for the novel coronavirus.

”I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it. I heard about this drug. I said let me take it. It was my suggestion and it was incredible the way it works. Incredible. I think if I didn’t catch it we would be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job,” he said.

”I want to get for you what I got. And I’m gonna make it free. You’re not going to pay for it. It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault and China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country. China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to this world.”

Trump also promised to get the drug to seniors quickly and said, ”we have hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready.”

He also pushed for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the drug for emergency use.

Newsmax