Trump says Rittenhouse visited him at Mar-a-Lago

CNN

Former President Donald Trump said he was recently visited at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort by Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted last week on all charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that aired Tuesday night.

Trump said Rittenhouse, 18, had left Mar-a-Lago “a little while ago,” and Hannity had earlier said that his interview with Trump took place on Monday. During the interview, Fox showed a picture of Rittenhouse posing with Trump.

“He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. … That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead,” the former President said.

The comments were in line with ones Trump had made while in office.